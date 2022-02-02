After Joe Rogan took to social media to defend himself, admit his fault, and apologize to Spotify over the controversy they're currently facing due to his podcast; many celebrities aired their support to the comedian. However, some online users were not convinced.

Among the few celebrities who sided with Rogan is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The actor expressed his support in the Instagram video that the podcast host posted a few days ago.

The "Jumanji" star wrote, "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you." (via Deadline)

After The Rock shared his sentiments online, many fans were disappointed and started calling out the actor to support the "Joe Rogan Experience" host.

One user noted that Johnson might lose fans for his recent support, writing, "How the f*** can you support Joe Rogan when he's actively spreading covid misinformation. F****** disgusting man, you're going to lose a lot of fans for this. You're stupid as f***."

Another Twitter user appeared to regret that they're a fan of the actor, writing, "Dang, I was such a fan of you too, so disheartened and disappointed. Now we all know where Dwayne Johnson truly stands."

One fan decided to crack a joke at the situation as they tweeted, "The Rock choosing misinformation over science - guess that's one less action movie I have to see this year."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Speaks Out Following Backlash

Amid the controversy, Human Events host Jack Posobiec claimed that Johnson is "clout-chasing" off the podcast host after "cutting campaign promos" for President Joe Biden.

The former wrestler responded in the reply section defending himself, saying that he doesn't "clout-chase."

Hi Jack,

No I don’t clout chase, my friend you got the wrong guy. I’ve been buddies with Rogan for many years. His response was articulate, straight up and fair. For years he and I have talked about me going on his show. And one day I will. And we will drink tequila. A lot. 🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 1, 2022

"My friend you got the wrong guy. I've been buddies with Rogan for many years," he wrote.

He also noted that he's been friends with Rogan for "many years," and his Instagram video where he responded to the controversy was "articulate, straight up and fair."

"For years he and I have talked about me going on his show. And one day I will. And we will drink tequila. A lot," he concluded.

Joe Rogan's Instagram Video

After being embroiled in a controversy over the past week after Neil Young and Jon Mitchell removed their music from the Spotify catalog, Joe Rogan addressed the issue through an Instagram video.

In the 10-minute clip, Rogan apologized for what happened to the streaming platform and revealed that his podcast would change in future episodes due to the backlash.

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I'm very sorry that this is happening to them and that they're taking so much from it," he said.

The comedian clarified that he doesn't have a specific topic to talk about until he meets his guest in the studio, and he's unprepared most of the time.

Regarding the future episodes of his controversial show, he backs Spotify for its plan to add a disclaimer on podcasts that will have COVID-19 as its topic.

