Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has a new look and his friends are giving him a hard time about it.

In a recent Instagram post, Liu showed off a major change to his usual style with the caption,

"sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Turns out the MCU star decided to go blonde in a shirtless Instagram post. So far, the reactions from his co-stars, friends, followers have been the equivalent of a high school ribbing and damn if some of the comments aren't short of epic owns.

Fala Chen, Liu's on-screen mother in Shang-Chi commented as any real mother would by simply saying,

"I'm disappointed in you son."

While other co-stars were less than polite with their opinion. The funniest and most honest being Ronny Chieng, Jon Jon in the Ten Rings, who didn't pull any punches when discussing his boy's new do, going as far as an ALL CAPS,

"LOOKS LKE SH-T."

Shots fired, indeed. Though, at the end of the day, we're sure it's all in good fun. Even if Liu looks like a throwback to the iced out tips of the early aughts, which this Enstarz employee definitely, sadly, rocked in his college days. No need to throw stones here (and, no, you can't see the pics).

It has not been revealed why he decided to go with the surfer boy look, be it for a role or just for fun, but if anything, Simu Liu definitely knows how to get fans to follow his social media and this, for sure, is going to bring on a comment storm.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if Shang-Chi is sporting this new look when he returns for the sequel.