In an article published yesterday, Variety revealed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works, with writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the film.

Starring Simu Liu as Marvel's first Asian headlining hero, and featuring a mostly Asian cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and the impeccable Tony Leung, the sequel is a follow-up to the year's eighth highest-grossing film.

The same article also announced that Cretton has signed exclusive deals with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective so he can develop original series for Disney+ and Hulu. In a statement released to the press, Marvel producer Kevin Feige said:

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started."

In other news, in an exclusive interview snippet posted on Instagram, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis asked Feige and Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal about the introduction of Nova, a member of the Nova Corps, the intergalactic police force that first appeared in the MCU in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

While he didn't reveal much, Feige used Black Panther as an example of how Nova could be introduced to the MCU: While Marvel had already been steadfastly working on a Black Panther standalone film, when they found an opportunity for Black Panther to appear first in "Captain America: Civil War," the studio took it. The example all but confirms Nova's incoming debut in one of the upcoming MCU films, possibly Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Created by Marv Wolfman and John Buscema, the first Nova was Richard Rider: an unsuspecting human infused with the power of Nova Prime by the alien Rhomann Dey, the last surviving member of planet Xandar's elite Nova Corps.

Popular for his character arc during the Annihilation Wave storyline, in which Rider accepts his place as defender of the galaxy, the character is said to be a combination of Spider-Man and Green Lantern. The current Nova in the comics is Sam Alexander, who takes on the mantle after finding out that his deadbeat father used to be in the Nova Corps.

We're looking forward to these new installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! It sounds like Feige has much more in store for fans as he expands the franchise even further.

