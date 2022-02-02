The body-shaming needs to stop.

Renee Graziano, who is known for starring in the reality series Mob Wives, is yet another in an unfortunately lengthening list of celebrities being body-shamed by the masses. Two days ago, Graziano took to Instagram to post a picture of herself, which can be seen here, with the caption, "I'm solid loyal just gotta practice not having sharp tongue.. im me chubby beautiful and someone will treat me the way my dad wld want me to be treated like a queen GODFIDENCE I'm gorgeous regardless with make without. Thank you @erikarose u made feel beautiful Part 2 Thursday." The comments on the photo, however, were so vicious that she had to disable commenting.



Now, here's the thing. This photo is very obviously photoshopped. The main question, however, is: SO???? In the caption she said, "thank you for making me feel beautiful." If someone feels good about themselves, regardless of whether or not the photo has been doctored, they should be allowed to proceed forward without criticism. If that's what makes her feel beautiful, don't tear her down for it.

In responce to these unwarrented criticisms, Graziano posted again yesterday wearing only her underwear. The photo, which can be seen here, is completely unedited, and she is not wearing any make up. The caption reads, "I'm so sick of the comment it's not my body so here you go MY BODY UNEDITED, NO MAKEUP...TALK YOUR SHIT NOW I lost 52.3lbs in a year so kiss my doctor made sss." We are so glad that Graziano was able to stand up for herself in this way. She is beautiful in both pictures. Regardless, people NEED to stop commenting on the sizes of celebrities.

It has been a recurrent trend. Rebel Wilson's team cautioned her against losing weight. Jonah Hill had to make a public statement asking people to stop commenting. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan has had to ask people to keep it to themselves. With the venere of show buisness in the way, people tend to forget that celebrities are people, too. These comments are mean and hurtful. We need to be better as a society.

Keep doing you, Renee Graziano!