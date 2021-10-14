The conversation around body-shaming and body positivity has been going on for a few years now, and there's been a lot of time for people to learn that there are more important things to focus on than somebody's weight or what their body looks like. Now, actor and writer Jonah Hill has a message for those who haven't gotten with the program: "I kindly ask that you not."

The 21 Jump Street actor posted a message on Instagram today to ask, in the politest way possible, that people stop praising him for his weight loss. Hill has sized up and down for after the Daily Mail new paparazzi photos that came out showing him shirtless at the beach.

Hill flipped the script on the magazine by screenshotting the post and sharing them to Instagram, with a long caption about how proud he is of how far he's come, not necessarily in terms of weight loss, but in terms of feeling good in his skin.

The post went viral, and ever since then, people have been commenting - mostly positively - on Hill's new appearance. Today, however, the Moneyball actor posted yet another message to Instagram, this one short and sweet:

His message is simple: Stop focusing on other people's bodies. (Please.) Even when the attention is positive, drawing someone's thoughts to their own appearance again and again is going to make them self-consciousness, and constant consciousness about your appearance is uncomfortable, no matter what feelings are associated with it. Body positivity is good - but body normalization is really what we should be after.