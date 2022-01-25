There is something magical about a television show that takes place in the past. Whether it's a historical drama, historical fiction, history based fantasy, these shows have a wonderful way of transporting its audience to a whole new world, even more so than a normal show.

However, when it comes to being transported to another world, it is important to make sure you are being transported to the RIGHT world. Or, at the very least, the right time period. People will be talking about Bridgerton and throw out exclamations like, "I LOVE THE VICTORIAN ERA!"

If you don't understand why that's wrong, you are in the right place.

While it may be small, these small mis-time-stamping of various series can rub some people the wrong way. (It's me. I am people.) If you want to make sure you are hitting the nail on the historically accurate head, here is an easy to use cheat sheet to make sure you correctly identify the time period of your favorite historical shows. This post will also serve as know-it-all fodder for your next conversation. (I mean, you're welcome.)

Medieval Times (1400-1450)

Game of Thrones

via GIPHY

Yes, Game of Thrones is fictional, BUT it is based very closely on the VERY factual War of the Roses. Therefore, while the whitewalkers may not actually be a reality, you would not be incorrect to describe this fan favorite fantasy series as a Medieval times set series. (It TECHNICALLY carries on about thirty years into the Early Modern Era, but the majority of the show belongs here.

Medici (Season 1)

Medici starts out in the year 1429: smack dab in the middle of Medieval times. This show follows the legacy and lineage of one of the most powerful families in Italy. While the show leaves this time period after season one (we'll get there in a second), it is a FANTASTIC place to start.

Early Modern Era/The Renaissance(1500-1800)

Medici (Seasons 2 and 3)



While season one of Medici takes place in Medieval Times, seasons two and three of the show take place in the Early Modern era. Most specifically, The Renaissance. Seasons two and three of this incredible show focus on the impact that specifically the Medici family had on art and science in the world.

The Great

via GIPHY

The Great is a GREAT Early Modern Era/Renaissance show. The show, which follows the years from 1762-1796. Catherine the Great, played by the incredible Elle Fanning, pushes Russia, propelling the country, and the world, into the future! (BUT IT VERY IMPORTANTLY STARTED DURING THE EARLY MODERN ERA/RENAISSANCE!)

Liberty's Kids



What many people don't realize is that the Early Modern Era is also referred to as the Age of Revolution, largely because the American Revolution came right at the end of this time period. As you can imagine, it is also safe to say that any other television show about the American Revolution is set during this time.

Regency Era (1811-1820)

Bridgerton

via GIPHY

If I hear ONE MORE PERSON say that Bridgerton is part of the Victorian Era, I will WRITE AN ARTICLE ABOUT IT! (Oh wait...I guess that's what I'm doing). Everyone's favorite British romance show, which has its season two coming out on March 25th which is only two months away but I mean who's counting not me, is actually set in the Regency Era. The manners, the fashion, the familial roles are all Regency Era specific.

(On this note, I know this isn't a movies post, but everything about Jane Austen is also a Regency Era work. Yes. That DOES include Pride and Prejudice.)

National Expansion and Reform (1815-1880)

Little Women

via GIPHY

Something else to remember about time period TV shows: nothing set in the United States happened during the Regency Era or the Victorian or the Edwardian or the (you get the idea). Those European time period definitions are based on who was ruling at the time. While time periods may have overlapped (as we will see in the next category), those denominations are actually country specific. Therefore, it is crucial to note that Little Women, for example, while it overlaps with the Regency Era, actually happened in the Westward Expansion/Civil War Era, for, no matter how fancy they may seem, THEY WERE AMERICAN!

(I also recognize that all adaptations of Little Women thus far have been movies, but this section desperately needed some representation and Little Women is one of the main pitfalls)

Victorian Era (1837-1901)

The Return of Sherlock Holmes

via GIPHY

Now we are officially in the Victorian Era, and the 80s television series The Return of Sherlock Holmes is set precisely within the confines of this time period. I assume I don't have to tell you that BBC's Sherlock is set during the modern day. (Or at least the iPhones tipped you off to the fact that it wasn't set in the Victorian Era). This show is a Victorian Era set show. It's elementary, dear Watson.

Jane Eyre

via GIPHY

Jane Eyre, the TV drama, is similarly set in the Victorian Era. This adaptation of the classic Charlotte Bronte occurs later on in time than Austen's books which are (where?) in the REGENCY Era. When it comes to classic British literature, people tend to call everything Victorian. The same thing happens when it comes to the screen. Jane Eyre, however, is correctly named so!

The Gilded Age (1870s-1900)

The Gilded Age

via GIPHY

The Gilded Age is, you guessed it, set during the Gilded Age. I feel as though this one doesn't need too much explaining, but I similarly felt that it needed to be on the list because, I mean...you never know! I don't judge (a lot).

Edwardian Era (1901-1914)

Anne of Green Gables

via GIPHY

Fun fact: the Anne of Green Gables book series was based in the Victorian Era, BUT the director of the television series preferred the aesthetic of the Edwardian Era, so he decided to set it there. If that doesn't conclusively PROVE that the differentiation between these time periods is CRITICAL and not everything can be generalized under the Victorian Era, I don't know what will. Furthermore, while Anne of Green Gables is a Canadian show, the UK and Canada share a sovereign. Therefore, Canada was also ruled by King Edward VII. The series ends in the year 1916, which is, yes, in Modern Era 1, but the large majority is in the Edwardian Era so if anyone tried to question you, you would have the upper hand.

Downton Abbey

via GIPHY

Thank goodness! This is the one I was scrolling for! I know many of you were looking expressly for this one. Yes, Downton Abbey is also an Edwardian Era show. Or, at least, that's where the show begins. The show follows the Crawley family as they try to hold on to their estate during rapidly changing times. The show begins at the time of the sinking of the Titanic. And it continues...

First and Second World War (1914-1945)

Downton Abbey

via GIPHY

Into Modern Era 1! While one can realistically cram all of Anne of Green Gables into the Edwardian Era, Downton, a show that, at the end of the day, is about the changing of times, must be split between the two. The characters are faced with the effects of several major historical events, including the lasting impact of WWI, the invention of the car, the Civil War in Ireland, and more.

The Cold War (1945-1991)

The Queen's Gambit

via GIPHY

The Queen's Gambit, the chess show that swept the world, begins right at the onset of the cold war. The show runs from 1958-1968. The advances in everything from science to style are very evident in the show, but it still remains squarely in this time period. For example, you know the part in the beginning where they are drugging the orphans and it sets off the part of your brain where you're like This feels problematic? That was something that really happened in orphanages in the mid-20th century. What a helpful foothold for determining the time period. (And also a tragedy...that too...should have said that first...)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

via GIPHY

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is another perfect example of this late 1950s-early 1960s time period. As Miriam Maisel (a female comedian? GASP!) makes her way through the world of stand-up comedy, she stands on the precipice of a time of great change. While we look back to this time period now and recognize the antiquated standards of the day, in that specific time, the things that were changing were radical. It was a time of progress; which was the quintessential essence of the Cold War itself. It is a critical backdrop to the show.

That 70s Show

via GIPHY

That 70s Show is also set in the throws of the cold war; however, the decade of difference between the two other shows so far listed in this category is important to note. The show was set in years ranging from 1976-1979: just after the end of the Vietnam War. While the show can be huddled under the Cold War umbrella, the political unrest that surrounded the Vietnam war, second wave feminism, the shooting down of the Equal Rights Amendment (yes, that means Mrs. America is set here as well), all contribute to the vastly different vibe between That 70s Show and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. So don't be alarmed when those still both fit under the same Cold War category. You are correct if you say so. Challenge anyone that tries to challenge you.

Stranger Things

via GIPHY

It seems right that a show about maintaining the balance between the real world and the upsidedown would also straddle two different time periods. There is a significant overlap between The Cold War Era and The Digital Age. That overlap is the 1980s. I am personally going to keep Stranger Things under the Cold War umbrella, but you can do as you please! Both are correct!

The Second Elizabethan Age (1950s-Present Day)

The Crown

via GIPHY

Before moving on to the digital age, we must simultaneously go backwards and forwards (um, what?) In 1952, just a few short years after the start of the Cold War, Queen Elizabeth, the current monarch of England, came to the throne. Just like the Victorian or Edwardian Era, the Second Elizabethan Age began back in 1952 and is continuing on today. Therefore, The Crown, which quite literally chronicles the time of Queen Elizabeth, takes place during this age.

The Digital Age (1980s-Modern Day)

Friends

via GIPHY

Friends is the quintessential 90s-show-apartment-comedy. As the show spans from the mid 90s to 2004, we see the digital age in full effect. We saw everything from the normalization of the pager to the infancy of normal cell phone usage.

Gossip Girl

via GIPHY

Gossip Girl is a perfect encapsulation of 2000s culture. While it definitely captures the wealthiest of 2007, the songs and the technology solidify the show in the Digital Age. We see them journey from flip phones to iPhones. If that's not the most 2000s thing ever, I don't know what is.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

via GIPHY

It's not only the technology that has changed with time. The rise of social media has changed the way we interact with each other and date. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend deals with just that. From dating apps to stalking your ex on social media. It's a perfect encapsulation of the time!

And when it comes to the 2020s...if you can't tell a show is set today, you need to get out more.

That is your comprehensive guide to time periods in different shows! If you made it all the way through this article you are FULLY equipped to be a know it all in any conversation you may answer!