Channing Tatum has been one of the well-known actors in Hollywood for his acting abilities, but there was a time in his career when he got traumatized after a movie of him got canceled; what happened?

Speaking to his cover story for Variety, the "Magic Mike" actor noted how one superhero film left him "traumatized" as it was canceled a few years back.

According to Daily Mail UK, Tatum was supposed to take on the role of "Gambit," however, the project didn't come to fruition in 2019 after 21st Century Fox acquired the character from Disney.

Before its sudden cancellation, the actor noted that he worked alongside Reid Carolin for four years to develop the movie. Carolin was supposed to serve as the superhero flick's co-writer.

He had an excellent professional relationship with Carolin as he first met him in 2008 for the movie "Stop-Loss,"; the writer also serves as a screenwriter for the "Magic Mike" franchise.

Tatum hoped to co-direct with his great pal, but he claims that the studio doesn't want them to because they had never directed anything in the past.

The script, which was already in the works at the time of the cancellation, was so "flamboyant" that Tatum was in love with it, saying the character was "the coolest person" that could "pull anything off."

"Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belts. Gambit's like, 'No, this s**** just fly, bro!'... He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion," he said.

When Gambit "went away," Tatum considered the time as a "traumatizing" moment for him as he "shut off" his Marvel Machine.

In addition, he never saw other Marvel films after the tragedy because he loved the character so much, and it was heartbreaking for him.

"It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him," he added.

Channing Tatum Opens Up About Career Burnout

Aside from sharing his sentiments over the canceled superhero movie, Tatum also opened up about experiencing burnout after starring in several films, including "Jump Street," "Magic Mike," and more.

To compare his experience, the actor said he felt like the "fat kid at the buffet" as he kept working hard to the point that he starred in four films back to back without taking time off.

He noted how his performance changed throughout the last movies because he didn't have the energy anymore.

One of his worst experiences was in the film "Jupiter Ascending," as he considers it a "nightmare."

The cast members struggled as they worked on the sci-fi movie for seven months; Tatum said it was "tough."

