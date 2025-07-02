Candace Owens has spoken out after reports claimed she was subpoenaed by Blake Lively's legal team in the ongoing legal battle involving actor-director Justin Baldoni.

During the July 1 episode of her podcast, Owens said she was surprised by the news, claiming she first learned about the subpoena through media outlets.

Candace Owens shared with her audience that she was finding out about the situation in real time, explaining that she had not yet received any official notice.

"As of right now, no process server has arrived at our door."

The reported subpoena asks Owens to provide any communications she may have had with Baldoni, who was accused of sexual harassment by Lively.

Owens, along with media personalities Perez Hilton and Andy Signore, was reportedly targeted for their public commentary on the case.

Blake Lively has raised serious claims against Justin Baldoni in connection to the movie "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni denied all claims and filed a $400 million defamation suit in response, which was dismissed last month, DailyMail said.

"Michael Gottlieb no hard feelings you're an idiot" -@RealCandaceO coming in HOT

🤣🤣🤣



🔥Candace got her subpoena from Blake, Candace calls it out as an obvious fishing expedition.



🔥If Lively claimed a smear campaign in her lawsuit, that means this alleged accusation… pic.twitter.com/qPhq3zgx1N — dontfckwjustice (@dontfckwjustice) July 2, 2025

Candace Owens Shares Texts to Refute Lively Lawsuit Claims

Despite that dismissal, Lively's team has reportedly issued new subpoenas as part of ongoing legal action.

According to US Magazine, Owens denied playing any part in the dispute. "We have nothing to do with your lawsuit," she said. "It's our right to cover pop culture and report on public stories."

The political commentator even shared screenshots of her personal text messages during her podcast.

She showed that the first time she ever typed Lively's name on her phone was in 2019. "That doesn't seem like a smear campaign from 2019," she joked.

Owens also claimed she made only brief mentions of Lively in work-related conversations, including a casual message about including the actress in a "Top Five Cringe" podcast segment last year.

Candace Owens reacted with sarcasm, saying the situation felt more like a graduation ceremony for her and her audience. She made it clear she wasn't genuinely thrilled, despite using the word "elated."

She ended her comments by rejecting the idea that she was paid to speak about the case. "I am beholden to no one," she said. "I just say exactly what I am thinking at any moment."