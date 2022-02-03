Julia Fox recently celebrated her 32nd birthday in New York City, but a day before that, Kanye West was spotted talking to a woman who looks like his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian; who is this mysterious woman?

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Donda" rapper was photographed standing beside Chaney Jones, a young model who can pass as Kardashian's twin for her sense of fashion, body shape, and even face.

Per the outlet, Jones is 24 years old and works as an Instagram model. She has over 98,000 followers on the social media platform.

The lookalike stood beside the hip hop artist at the famed Soho House in Malibu, California. The two appeared to be chatting while watching the sunset on the balcony.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, West's current girlfriend is nowhere to be found.

The pair shared smiles, laughs, and conversations with each other. The outlet noted that West was caught "flirting" with Jones as the two leaned against the railing.

Despite being surrounded by other people, West never left the model's side and continued talking to each other.

Chaney Jones donned a black low ponytail hairstyle, a black low-cut corset top with skintight leggings, and a pair of sunglasses. Her overall style appears to be similar to what Kardashian had worn in the past.

Later that day, the outlet suggested that Jones took to her Instagram to drop hints about their meeting, saying she was "his muse," but she never named the person she was referring to.

At the time of this writing, neither Jones nor West have commented on the speculations about their "flirting" encounter.

READ NOW: Julia Fox The One? Kanye West 'No Longer Playin' Like He Was While With Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

A day after the rapper was spotted hanging out with the Instagram model, he flew to New York City to celebrate Julia Fox's birthday.

According to Guest of a Guest, the couple dined with friends in the famed French bistro called Lucien, which is located in East Village.

The outlet noted that there was a chaotic crowd outside the venue hoping to see the couple.

Per an insider who spoke to People Magazine, the rapper showered the "Uncut Gems" star and her friends with lavish gifts, including a few Birkin bags, which can cost between $12,000 and $18,000 each.

In one of the photos posted by Tommy Dorfman, Fox and her friends posed with their new luxury bags.

West was also the one who arranged the birthday dinner.

READ ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker Reignites Kim Cattrall Feud, Says She Doesn't Want Her to Be a Part of 'AJLT' Season 2; Here's Why