It seems like Sarah Jessica Parker had reignited the long feud between her and Kim Cattrall as she recently made shocking remarks about her former co-star when asked if she wanted her to be a part of their show's second season.

In a recent interview with Variety, SJP was asked whether she's okay or not if Cattrall was to return on "Sex and the City's" prequel's second season if "some miracle were to happen" following their heavily-publicized feud years ago.

Fans were shocked as Parker blatantly replied, "I don't think I would."

The actress explained that there's "too much public history of feelings" in the past on her former co-star's part that "she's shared."

Parker went on to clarify that she hadn't "participated in or read articles," although there were people who kept her informed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress noted that "And Just Like That's" production didn't go to Cattrall for her to be a part of the show; she added that they have to listen to her side and "what was important to her" after the cast wasn't able to meet her demands, leading to the cancellation of "Sex and the City's" third movie installment.

Regarding Cattrall's character on the show, Samantha Jones, Parker said her old pal's role is still present, and she believes the production "handled it with such respect and elegance" as she wasn't "villanized."

"She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her," SJP added. (via Daily Mail UK)

How Did 'And Just Like That's Storyline Change Amid Kim Cattrall's Absence?

Even though Cattrall refused to be a part of the show in any way, the production team, writers, and cast members never forgot her character and made sure they gave fans an answer about her story.

Per the New York Times, Samantha Jones has been a part of the first season since its pilot episode. As the three girls- SJP as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes - walked into a restaurant for brunch, a friend named Bitsy von Muffling asked where's "the fourth musketeer."

They mentioned that her character is absent as she has already moved to London for work.

The reason why she left the country is that Carrie had asked her friend that she won't be needing a publicist anymore, leading Samantha to fire her "as a friend."

