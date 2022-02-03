It was reported that Kanye West "didn't pay them no mind" when the girls tried to shoot their shot during the birthday celebration of girlfriend Julia Fox on Wednesday night.

When Fox went to the bathroom at the new Midtown restaurant Sei Less, everything went awry.

When Julia went to the bathroom, "some girls were trying to get his attention," a source told Page Six.

Jeremy O. Harris, Evan Mock and Kendall Werts accompanied the newlyweds as they dined at the modern Chinese eatery after celebrating Fox's birthday at her downtown hangout Lucien.

The rapper Fabolous was dining in a private dining room with 2 Chainz, according to our sources, when they decided to flee uptown.

It was just a casual dinner that turned into a big night, the source said.

The night turned into an impromptu listening event for Ye's new album "Donda 2" with industry heavyweights like Kevin Liles, William "World Wide Wes" Wesley, Shawn Pecas and Mike Kyser also in attendance, according to sources.

Another source tells us that they arrived with Justin La Boy and performed the album for a crowd that included Dave Chappelle, Fivio Foreign, Nems, and DJ Stacks.

Even those of Ye's famous friends who couldn't make it to the party were a part of it. According to a second source, "He Facetimed Fat Joe and Cardi B while playing everyone the new album."

According to a first source, Ye performed six songs and they sounded "good."

According to them, "I'm pretty sure that he is continuing to work on it."

For Ye and his crew, owner Dara Mirjahangiry made some late-night Chicken Satay.

Could Julia Fox be the one? It can be remembered that he did not keep his roving eyes and hands to himself when he was with Kim Kardashian.

When Kanye West's inner circle found out about his cheating on Kim Kardashian during his 2016 Saint Pablo tour, the rumor mill immediately went into overdrive.

Speculation about the 44-year-old rapper's infidelity during his seven-year marriage was sparked by his new song, Hurricane, from his album Donda.

A source told The Sun, " It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born." The insider added, "on his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back, he even said he'd been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions..."

