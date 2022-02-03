11Morgan Stevens' cause of death has been publicized days after he was found dead.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday what caused Stevens' untimely death. It ruled out the potential foul play, saying that the actor instead suffered from health issues.

It turned out that Morgan Stevens' cause of death was natural, and it was triggered by his arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease.

The Johns Hopkins Medicine explains that the disease occurs when the arteries start to thicken and harden due to the buildup of plaque in their inner lining. Mostly, these deposits are fatty substances, calcium, fibrin, and cholesterol. It also notes that it is usually a slow, progressive disease but can eventually progress rapidly if left untreated.

"When a major artery is blocked, a person may potentially suffer a heart attack, stroke, blood clot or death," the health website explained.

The news came after the police found him dead in his kitchen in January. A neighbor reportedly called the authorities and asked for a wellness check as they had not seen or heard from him in a couple of days already. When the responders arrived at his house, they reportedly found him in his kitchen and pronounced him dead later.



Initial reports also claimed that he most likely died of natural causes, and the recent findings revealed that he truly died naturally due to health issues.

RIP, Morgan Stevens

Following his death, his fans paid tribute to him and sent him heartfelt messages.

One said, "RIP #MorganStevens #Fame What a cutie (hottie) he was on that show. My young teenage self had such a young crush on him. Fly high Dude."

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Morgan Stevens. I had an opportunity to meet him when I first moved to LA. Very nice guy. RIP Morgan Stevens," another added.

Stevens, before his death, believed that he found fame as he always wore a medallion portraying St. Genesius, the patron saint of actors, which was given to him by a girl he was in love with. He reportedly found the "lucky charm" when he auditioned as an actor.

He then appeared in more movies and shows in the past years, including "Melrose Place," "A Year in the Life," "One Day at a Time," "Murder One," and "Murder, She Wrote."

