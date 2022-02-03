Steve-O and Chris Pontius might harm the future standing of the upcoming "Jackass Forever" as the duo was hit by a damaging lawsuit ahead of the film's release date.

"Jackass" franchise's fans will be able to see a new installment on February 4 when "Jackass Forever" formally opens in theaters. But its main stars Steve-O and Pontius were smacked by a lawsuit years after a jet ski stunt went wrong.

Steve-O, Chris Pontius Face Legal Headache Because of Ski Accident

Movie Web cited a news outlet reporting that a man named Michael Vicens-Segura released an exclusive video of the alleged jet ski accident in 2018 when the two stars were filming in Puerto Rico.

The lawsuit stated that the planned stunt was supposed to be a jet ski version of the "BMX tug-of-war" stunt that was featured in the original "Jackass: The Movie" film in 2002. At that time, Ryan Dunn drove a bike where a bungee cord was tied around Preston Lacy, who was sitting on a bench.

The scene involves two people facing opposite directions while riding on their own jet skis where a bungee cord is attached. The riders then accelerate to see who will get out of their jet ski first.

Vicens-Segura, through his attorney John Phillips, revealed that Steve-O and Pontius asked him to hold one of the jet skis as steady as possible in the water because of the waves. When the two stars started to drive, the bungee cord on Steve-O's jet ski got ripped off before hitting Vicens-Segura in the head.

A now-viral video has since been released to the public. The photos of the injuries following the crash were also uploaded online.



Meanwhile, Vicens-Segura added he was rushed to the hospital via helicopter and underwent medical procedures that left him with scars. He was reportedly placed into a medically induced coma to fix his fractured skull and stop the bleeding of his brain. Although it happened nearly four years ago, he still feels its side effects to the point that he cannot work or think straight.

With that, he filed a lawsuit asking for over $12 million in damages. As of press time, Phillips' team is reportedly looking for any witnesses who can help them prove the incident.

