Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was traumatized after her ex-boyfriend held her hostage inside her own property, but she was spotted recently, and it appears that she's in good spirits after the shocking incident.

In photos published by The U.S. Sun, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star can be seen smiling as she hugged a mystery man who appears to have visited her following the mishap.

Vargas donned a gray lounge dress and didn't wear any makeup. The reality star smiled as she held her black and white Siberian husky dog's leash.

The outlet also noted that she cuddled with the mystery man during their conversation, and they shared a few laughs.

At the time of this writing, the mystery man has not been identified.

What Happened to Elizabeth Lyn Vargas?

In early reports, authorities responded to a call, saying a dispute was happening at Vargas' home involving her ex-boyfriend.

The TV star was reportedly the one who called police officials after her former partner allegedly barricaded himself inside her $5 million mansion.

Per insiders, the ex-couple has been having problems with their relationship.

Vargas reported Ryan Geraghty for "possible extortion." Later on, one person was confirmed to be arrested after the tragedy.

READ NOW: Watch Out Julia Fox: Kim Kardashian Lookalike Spotted 'Flirting' With Kanye West a Day Before Actress' Birthday; Who Is She?

A SWAT team shockingly swarmed the property to make sure that there were no other people inside.

CBS Los Angeles reported that authorities were unsure at first whether it was only one suspect or there were other people involved.

The outlet also noted that the said man refused to leave the premises. Per their sources, Vargas' ex-boyfriend became obsessive and constantly showed up at her house unannounced.

The TV star also reportedly helped him with his finances, but the unexpected happened when he barricaded himself inside.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported following the incident.

Shortly after the SWAT team swarmed her home, the TV star's manager, David Weintraub, spoke to Us Weekly Magazine, saying Vargas was traumatized.

"She's shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience," the manager said.

He then added, "Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she's doing well."

At the time of this writing, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has not publicly commented on the matter.

READ ALSO: You Won't Believe Your Eyes! Renée Zellweger Takes On Title Role In 'The Thing About Pam'! The Transformation is UNREAL! Check It Out In The New Trailer!