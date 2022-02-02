Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was shaken up after her ex-boyfriend held her hostage inside her home.

Multiple reports confirmed that Vargas faced a horrifying incident caused by his obsessed ex-boyfriend inside her Newport Beach, California, home.

Page Six cited a news outlet report, saying that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum called the Newport Beach police and informed them that her former lover was trying to extort her. When the authorities arrived at her home at 5:45 p.m on Tuesday, the armed man ran at the oceanside house and held Vargas captive.

Several images have since been shared online, showing how the large police presence stayed in the area for two hours. SWAT team members with armored vehicles and automatic rifles were also sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, CBS News said that the ex-boyfriend refused to leave. A source revealed that the man became obsessive with her that he always showed up and came by her house multiple times.

While Vargas initially helped him financially, things went worse when he threatened to start extorting her.



"She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up," the insider explained. "He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided."

The event, unfortunately, left Vargas traumatized.

Her ex-boyfriend was arrested after the police department signaled a raid.

Is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Okay?

Following the incident, Vargas' manager David Weintraub told Us Weekly that the reality TV star is now doing well.

"She's shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience," Weintraub said on Wednesday. "Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she's doing well."

Vargas herself has yet to address the incident.

The event happened after the "RHOC" star ended her stint on the show during Season 15. The network no longer renewed her contract in June, ousting her, Kelly Dodd, and Baunwhyn Windham-Burke for good.

When she was on "RHOC," she dated Jimmy Juarez but broke up with him after the season aired. She also revealed that the year had been a tragic year for her as she lost everything at that time - her job, boyfriend, and dog.

Despite what happened, she took her time to thank her fans for their support throughout her tenure.

