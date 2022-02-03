Renée Zellweger is taking on the role of real-life murderess Pam Hupp.

Zellweger is undergoing yet another Hollywood-style transformation. The Bridget Jones's Diary star won praise an accolades for taking on the role of the nuanced and complex star Judy Garland in the film Judy.

However, according to an article with Deadline, in this new NBC series, the role she is taking on is one far away from the glitz and glamour of old-timey film industry. She will be taking on the lead role in the series, The Thing About Pam.

Pam Hupp murdered her friend Betsy and framed it on the husband, collecting the insurance money for herself. Betsy was a statefarm employee. Hupp's major and manipulative scheme is unbelievably complex (which is why it will make for great television)! It is a true story of American crime and punishment and a woman who manipulated the system for her own gain at the detriment of others.

The story has previously been documented by True Crime, but NBC is now venturing, through Zellweger, to give it a more narrative spin. Zellweger is nearly unrecognizable in the role. The official trailer for the upcoming series was released today.



Zellweger is an immediate sensation. The rest of the cast are equally mind blowing. The Thing About Pam cast brags of talent powerhouses including Josh Duhamel, Daty Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Judy Greer, Mac Brandt, Suanne Spoke, and Sean Bridgers.

This fresh and frightening new series will premiere on March 8th on NBC. We can't wait!