Kanye West is NOT happy about this TikTok video.

The rapper, currently in the midst of what is quickly becoming a very messy divorce from Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, quickly posted this to his Instagram account after seeing his daughter North in the new video with ther mom. It's a little bit confusing that West is only objecting to this account now, as @kimandnorth has existed on TikTok since December - already featuring dozens of videos of North doing things like showing us around her house and introducing us to her pet lizards.

Regardless, Kim Kardashian was none too happy about her ex's response to the video, either, because shortly after West posted this statement on TikTok, she reached out to Fox News Digital with a statement:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all...I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

(That was definitely some shading back she just did there.) This comes only a couple of weeks after Ye claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter Chicago's birthday party - despite later being pictured there. West has already fired back at these statements on Instagram yet again, accusing Kim of manipulating the truth, kidnapping his children and forcing him to take a drug test after Chicago's party.

There is clearly a lot of pain involved in this situation - but let's hope none of it diminishes North West's clear enthusiasm and zest for life that we've seen so far in her videos.