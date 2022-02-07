Ye and Kim Kardashian are still very much in the throws of their contentious divorce. There have been more developments in the North-West-on-Tik-Tok tale. This time, Ye has posted a conversation with him and Kim's cousin.

Two days ago, the artist formerly known as Kanye West publicly stated that he his against having his daughter North West on TikTok. However, he is currently being kept at a relative distance from his children. He posted, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will." Kim Kardashian responded, according to an article on Today, writing:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create...As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision– because it brings her happiness...divorce is difficult enough on our children...[Ye's] obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Yesterday, Ye took to Instagram, posting screenshots of his conversation with Kim Kardashian's cousin. In the message, the cousin first wrote:

"I saw your post on Instagram about TikTok and your daughter. I'm happy to share what I know about that since I'm a single mom and want to keep my kids off the internet. Call me or let me know if you want some information. Hope to see you all soon!"

This message was almost immediately followed by an inquiry about buying new Yeezes. At this, Kanye took the screenshot, and posted the picture with this caption in caps lock.

THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM'S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIKTOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION MY DAD DIDN'T HAVE MONEY OR A PUBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO'S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DON'T EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERRATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF HIS CHILDREN

Separation is very difficult. We hope that Kim and Ye can find an amicable place that is good for their children and themselves.