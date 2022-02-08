Wendy Williams is being sued over something she did on her program a few years ago, despite the fact that she hasn't been on it in a long time.

The producers of "The Wendy Williams Show," according to Radar Online, are in court contesting a lawsuit alleging Wendy of defaming a paparazzi.

According to court filings, Wendy's show's producers, Talk WW Productions, retaliated against a lawsuit filed by a photojournalist called Darryl Wilkins.

Producers are requesting that the allegations be dismissed in court.

The photographer isn't only suing Wendy Williams; he's also suing the producers and actress Hilary Duff.

Daryll and the "Lizzie McGuire" star had a verbal spat two years ago in a park where her small kid was playing football.

Daryll said he was not doing anything illegal when Hilary said it was "weird" to snap images of children.

He also said that Hilary engaged in "reprehensible and despicable conduct including by innuendo that he was a child predator."

The lawsuit further said, "The words uttered were false statements because Daryll Wilkins is not a pedophile or child predator and was attempting to take photos as a photographer and not as a Paparazzi or stalker or with malice, intent or evil wrongdoing."

However, Wendy Williams discussed the event on her show's "Hot Topics" section a few months later.

Daryll, on the other hand, said Wendy slammed him throughout the interview, claiming that the piece made him appear like a predator and pedophile, damaging his reputation.

Daryll Wilkins is now seeking unspecified monetary damages.

While the program's producers are working hard to get the lawsuit dismissed, Wendy Williams, who has been absent from the show for months, has yet to reply.

She was unable to host her popular chat show due to medical concerns. She willingly entered into a hospital for psychological examination late last year.

Wendy, on the other hand, was observed exiting a Miami health facility in January.

Meanwhile, Wendy's statements were said out loud in her position as a team member of Talk WW Production, Inc., according to the producers' petition.

They further claimed that the statements made on live television by the media personality were not defamatory. She just discussed Hilary's video and expressed her view on how the former child star should have handled the situation.

