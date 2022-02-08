On February 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child.

Despite the fact that she has already given birth, the parents have yet to divulge the name of their newest addition to the family.

However, many fans believe they have already discovered the name of the second kid. If they're correct, it'll sound a lot like Kanye West's girlfriend's son's name.

Stormi Webster, their three-year-old daughter, appeared to be holding hands with the new baby's small wrist in a black and white photo posted by the mother of two on Sunday.

The post was captioned, "2/2/22."

Fans believe Kylie Jenner called their second kid Valentine, which is one letter from Julia Fox's son, Valentino.

Given Kylie and Kanye West's tumultuous family dynamic, that would be a bizarre coincidence.

The "Donda" singer is now divorcing Kim Kardashian, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's elder sister. He has also been waging a slander campaign against KKW Beauty founder in recent days.

Some even believe Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement was simply another desperate attempt to deflect attention away from Kim's co-parenting issues with the Grammy winner.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Living Together?

Despite the fact that they recently had their second child together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now not cohabitating.

After giving birth to their baby last week, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress is said to be at home and doing well.

"Kylie and Travis are happy together," a source told People Magazine. "He is working on new songs, but is also around a lot."

"They don't formally live together yet, but they're doing what they think is best for them."

The beauty entrepreneur is allegedly getting support, but "she is still a very hands-on parent," as she was with their son.

Stormi, on the other hand, is said to be adapting well to her new job as a big sister.

The toddler is "doing OK" and has grown "very nice" with her younger sibling.

"She is intrigued by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the insider continued.

Though the name has yet to be revealed, Kylie and Travis are likely to do so in the coming days.

They've even decided on a name and will only reveal the news once the reality star is ready.

