Former first lady Melania Trump announced the release of her new memoir, "Melania," this week, and the price tag immediately got people talking online.

"Melania," reportedly set to release on September 24, is described on her publisher's site as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence." The book will be available in three versions: A regular memoir for $40, a signed memoir for $75, and a "Collector's Edition" for $150.

Even at its most affordable, many still think it's a bit high for a memoir. To compare, Jill Biden's book hit shelves in 2019 with a $27 price tag, and Michelle Obama's memoir was listed at $32 in 2018. But what's really sparked the most conversation online is the collector's edition.

What makes the collector's edition unique?

1. It comes signed by the former first lady. 2. It's printed on "premium" paper. 3. It has binding "adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker. 4. It includes a "digital collectible."

For some, the edition is totally worth it.

Collectors addition ordered 😎 — Rick #Dilley 300 (@sweed20) July 25, 2024

Others were critical of the high price point, however, calling it "tasteless" in the current economy.

ouch out my price range . pay you 150$ or buy food for week. ?? pic.twitter.com/8FxhkV1Flk — Irredenta ™® (@irredenta) July 25, 2024

The release of Melania's book coincided with the announcement of a new book from former President Trump as well. His book, "Saving America," is also set to release this fall with the regular book priced at $99 and a signed copy priced at $499.