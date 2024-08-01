When an interviewer asked Jamie Lee Curtis what phase she thought the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in, she quickly answered with one word: "Bad."

Since then, the Comic-Con interview has gone viral on social media, sparking some criticism and prompting a response from the Oscar winner.

"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," Curtis wrote on X. "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content."

She also issued an apology on Instagram, saying: "If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk shit about other collaborative art form creators. My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better."

While the actress offered up an apology on her socials, she didn't exactly take back the comment about the MCU being in a "bad" phase. But her fans don't seem to mind, considering all the praise she's received in the comments section of her apologies.