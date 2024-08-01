Social media is losing it over photos and videos of a Turkish Olympic shooter who seemed to effortlessly score a silver medal this week.

While other Olympians in the sport were seen wearing high-tech eyewear or special gloves, Yusuf Dikeç went viral because of his noticeable lack of gear.

One post of Dikeç alone amassed over 157 million views in less than 24 hours. And people can't get enough of his one-hand-in-pocket stance - especially after he so casually took home the silver medal.

Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024

Dikeç has not stayed quiet about his newfound virality either. He reportedly responded to Turkish Media with: "I did not need special equipment. I'm a natural, a natural shooter."