Reunions are moving for everyone — even major Hollywood stars.

On July 24, Denzel Washington was set to speak at the First Jurisdiction 103rd Holy Convocation at Kelly Lake Church of God in Christ. As he prepared himself to speak to the New York crowd, he saw a face from his past. According to 'Atlanta Black Star,' the Oscar Award winner reuniting with his old Sunday school teacher moved him to tears.

The video of the entire mass was shared on YouTube. However, a clip of this touching moment has recently been making its rounds online.

In the YouTube video, Washington, 69, is informed by a member of the congregation that a woman in the church was Mother Ruby Scott, Washington's former Sunday School teacher.

As the actor moved towards his old educator, he was moved to tears. He said emotionally, "Lord, I remember you. Hallelujah, oh Lord. I haven't seen you in 65 years. I see you now. It is good to be seen by you. Give me a quick lesson now."

Mother Ruby Scott did not let the performer down. She expressed, "Faith makes everything possible, but love gives you the strength to do it." Washington, further touched by her words, kissed her on the cheek and returned to his place at the front.

As the clip of this moment circulated around the internet, viewers everywhere were exceedingly touched by the powerful moment. "Denzel lost his Mother, I'm sure this moment brings back so many fond memories of her. God bless him," one commenter wrote. Washington lost his mother in 2021 at the age of 97.

"He hugged her like a little boy that knew he was safe Amen," another follower wrote. "Thank you Lord for elders."

Others spoke to Washington's career in the comments. Someone mentioned, "Baby give him the Emmy, Oscar, Tony, Grammy for this alone." Many in the comments were saying they knew that the 'Training Day' actor came from a deep church background because of elements he's put into different performances.

One fan wrote: "Yea he was singing 'I Know It Was The Blood' in Equalizer."