It appears Brittney Renner is turning over a new leaf in her life journey, taking to social media to publicly announce her conversion to Islam.

"Out with the old and in with the new," the 32-year-old said Sunday as she's seen in full hijab. During the Instagram video, Renner showed viewers the process of cleaning out her closet as she looks forward to "manifesting a new wardrobe."

The internet personality — known for her racy fitness content and Instagram exploits — maintains that she's "cleaning house" and showing up the best she can despite contractual obligations and future marketing plans.

While her intentions seem positive, fans were total skeptics when it comes to the former body-flaunting babe's ability to stay on a straight path. They poked fun at her for being what one fan called a "Notorious 304," while another suspected Renner wouldn't last, writing, "I give it 2 months."

While many sought out to make her the butt of a joke, many swooped in to show the social media personality support. "Allah forgives those that seek forgiveness with sincerity. Let's not judge because we ain't better fr," the fan defended.

"Good for her. We all wrestle with god & if she is sincere hopefully she will better herself," a third responded. "Fast forward three years: 'Brittney Renner converts to convertible,' " a fan jokingly penned.

Renner shared a word of encouragement despite the backlash in a video message from the driver's seat of her vehicle. The former 'Basketball Wives' star spoke to those who are waiting for a moment to "Feel ready," detailing how people cite angel numbers, billboards, or dreams as "signs."

"You're not gonna feel ready for something you've never done. That's why you have to get pushed!" Renner detailed. "A bird doesn't trust the branch it lands on...it trusts its wings, and you should do the same."

Brittany Renner Says She Ended Up With A Yeast Infection After Sleeping With Three Men In 24 Hours. pic.twitter.com/iceHUTJ9tC — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) October 1, 2023

Brittany Renner went viral back in 2023 after detailing her experience with sleeping with three men in 24 hours in a bombshell interview on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay.' "I ended up getting a yeast infection. I came off pretty unscathed for just a yeast infection."

When Sharpe, 56, asked about whether she thought telling the world about her relations was a good decision, she emphatically answered "yes."

"If you don't see me as a potential dating person, then great. One less heart to break," she said at the time. "Leave me alone, and I'm going to continue."