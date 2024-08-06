The astonishing amount that Snoop Dogg is being paid to broadcast with NBC at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been leaked.

Throughout his coverage, Snoop Dogg has donned equestrian gear — overcoming his fear of horses — taken swim lessons from Michael Phelps, and provided rugby analysis, among other activities.

NBC's ratings surged to 35.4 million viewers on Sunday, more than double the comparable day during the Tokyo Olympics, thanks in part to the "Gin And Juice" rapper's popularity, the 'New York Times' reported.

Henry McNamara, a 'Forbes'-recognized young entrepreneur, revealed that an NBC executive mentioned Snoop earns $500,000 daily, plus expenses. Meanwhile, German outlet Bild reportedly heard from an NBC employee that the West Coast rapper's total earnings could reach £11.78 million ($15m) for the entire Games, including a bonus for TV ratings.

NBC secured a £4.5 billion broadcasting deal with the International Olympic Committee until 2032, according to 'The Guardian.'

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., is not new to Olympic coverage. In Tokyo three years ago, he and comedian Kevin Hart provided streaming-only commentary on Peacock, which garnered "tens of millions of views," according to Molly Solomon, NBC's Olympics Production executive producer and president.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris," Soloman said in a statement. "We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

Snoop's commentary and reactions have gone viral, including his eye-popping reaction to Simone Biles' women's gymnastics qualification performance.

He also participated as an Olympic torch-bearer at the Stade de France. Viewers quickly associated the burning torch with a giant cannabis joint, leading to a flood of memes and a cartoon of the 52-year-old smoking the torch.

Will a meme of Snoop Dog holding an Olympic joint suffice? pic.twitter.com/DkFUlhkh76 — 𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖌𝖆𝖘𝖙 𝖛𝖔𝖓 𝕮𝖍𝖚𝖋𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖊𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@V_SCI_Intel) July 31, 2024

On Monday, he performed "Drop it Like It's Hot" (2004) during 'A Celebration of Olympic Basketball' with Team USA's basketball players. This event marked 50 years of Team USA basketball, with stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony in attendance.