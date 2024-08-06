A report released Monday shows that the officer who showed up to Sonya Massey's 9-1-1 call took her unexpected "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" declaration as a death threat.

30-year-old Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County Sheriff Deputy made headlines after he fatally shot Massey in her own home while she was in her kitchen on July 6.

Grayson — who's reportedly worked at six previous law enforcement agencies and was previously charged with driving under the influence twice, per 'CNN' — has pled not guilty.

Trigger warning: graphic footage.

Second bodycam footage shows 36-year-old Springfield, Illinois woman Sonya Massey attempt to throw boiling hot water at Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson.pic.twitter.com/D3iqa4T6MG — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 23, 2024

Grayson wrote in his field report, per 'ABC 7,' that once he drew his weapon, Massey ducked behind the counter which separated them. He moved around the obstacle in fear that she would grab a weapon.

"Sonya turned to face me holding the pot. I did not know the type of liquid that was boiling," Grayson penned in his report per the news outlet. "I advised Sonya to put the boiling liquid down. Sonya stated [she] was going to rebuke me in the name of Jesus. She stated this twice. I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me."

The Sheriff's deputy has since been fired from the agency and was indicted on July 17 by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

"Not only is there clear and convincing evidence that he has committed a detention-eligible offense, there is clear and convincing evidence that he is a risk to the community," Sangamon County Judge Ryan Cadagin stated.

Although Grayson's attorney, Daniel Fultz recently declined to comment, he did reveal at the arraignment that the former officer was hospitalized late last year for a colostomy following a diagnosis of stage 3 cancer.

Reports say the state's training and standards board records show that Grayson's law enforcement certification has officially been suspended.