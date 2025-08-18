Trump critics are again challenging his reported weight and height following official medical records putting him in the same category as buff professional athletes.

Trump, who is now 79, had an annual check-up in April at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, recorded him at 6 feet 3 inches and 224 pounds.

Skeptics also overwhelmed social media with side-by-side comparisons of Trump's body against pro athletes. One of them included Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, 6 feet 4 and 229 pounds.

"Add 100 Don-old is 324 lbs and counting," one X user posted. Another said, "Trump looks at least 250 given his height. It's vanity."

Others compared him to past Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor. "Kam Chancellor 6'3′ and 230 pounds, more than Trump claims. Really, they are the same size.," a critic wrote with pictures.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

Comparisons also came in with previous presidents Joe Biden (6 feet) and Barack Obama (6 feet 2) and deceased boxer Muhammad Ali, who was 6 feet 3.

"Man tbh it's on them if they believe his lies. Ain't no way," one of the posters wrote. Another said, "Trump looks like he is pushing close to 350."

Others mentioned Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, who is 6 feet 3 and roughly the same weight Trump says he is.

Others shared a July photograph of Trump at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland standing between his sons Donald Jr. (6 feet 1) and Eric (6 feet 5).

To account for differences, a few speculated Trump relies on shoes to increase his height. "Trump wears lifts," they joked in one post.

I can only show proof of height. And this is Trump’s normal height because he doesn’t have his 3 inch lifts in his golf shoes. pic.twitter.com/c23eqwkovs — WeirdIsBetter🇺🇸🇨🇦🌊 (@WeirdIsBetter) August 9, 2025

Another posted a photo, continuing, "This is Trump's normal height because he doesn't have his 3 inch lifts in his golf shoes"

A photo of Trump standing alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, measuring 5 feet 11, also stoked rumors when the two stood almost identical in height.

"So is DeSantis wearing roughly 4-5″ lifts, or is Donald Trump lying about his height?" another person quipped.

Skepticism of Trump's alleged health is nothing new. In his first term, documents made public from Walter Reed placed him at 6 feet 3 and 239 pounds.

DeSantis is 6ft tall. He doesn’t wear lifts🙄 — BBSoFL (@BBSoFL) August 13, 2025

Prior to his initial presidential campaign, Dr. Harold Bornstein of New York's Lenox Hill Hospital made a public statement stating, "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

In spite of repeated scepticism, Trump's medical staff still maintains its judgments, even as opponents remain sceptical.