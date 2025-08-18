Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing criticism over their move to a new home in Windsor Great Park after reports claimed nearby families were asked to leave their houses to make way for the royal couple.

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales will relocate later this year with their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — to Fort Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion valued at about $21 million.

The property is being described as the family's "forever home," with sources saying it represents a chance for a fresh start after Kate's cancer battle and other challenges in recent years.

However, the move has not come without controversy. The outlet reported that two families living in Crown Estate cottages located next to Fort Lodge were told they would have to move out earlier this summer, PageSix said.

"They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move," a source told the paper.

"Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

The report stressed that the tenants did not receive eviction notices and have since been placed in comparable or better homes within the Windsor area.

Still, the development has drawn criticism from some who see the relocations as disruptive.

Utter filthy reporting from the Dailymail again, attempting to trash Prince William & Catherine for moving home. There’s an apparent ‘fallout’ as as two families have apparently been they been kicked out of their properties, to make way for William and his family. When in truth,… pic.twitter.com/MuioYJZOHP — According2Taz (@according2_taz) August 17, 2025

Kensington Palace Confirms Wales Family's New Home by Year-End

William and Kate, both 43, are said to be funding their move and the necessary renovations themselves, with no additional taxpayer expense.

InStyle reported that Kensington Palace confirmed that the Wales family will change residences before the end of the year.

Currently, the royals live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home near Windsor Castle, where they relocated in 2022 to give their children stability and closeness to their Lambrook School.

While Adelaide Cottage offered privacy, insiders say it became a reminder of difficult years that included Queen Elizabeth's passing in 2022 and Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024.

During a hospital visit last month, Kate opened up about the impact of her treatment, admitting she was still struggling to "function normally."

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," she said. "Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually [that's not the case]."

The move to Fort Lodge reflects the couple's desire to remain in Windsor, where they feel settled and closer to their children's school.

A source told The Sun, "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."