Steve Harvey's ex-wife has come forward with a few things to say about their marriage.

The 'Family Feud' host found himself at the center of scandals this year; from the disparaging comments made by Katt Williams about his joke writing to fans spreading rumors that his wife, Marjorie Harvey, had been unfaithful.

A resurfaced video showed Harvey's ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, talking with Deya Smith-Taylor on 'Girlfriend FM.' The interview is from 2012 — seven years after the couple's divorce — but has since resurfaced, making its rounds online.

"Financially, my life is in a shamble ... but it's been like that since 2005," she said. She went on to claim that Harvey, 67, was able to bend the divorce courts to his whim. "We have a man of power and authority, and he used that in a court, in a small town in Texas," she claimed. "He was able to manipulate this entire situation to his benefit."

In the interview, Mary also questioned why society has let him become the relationship "guru" that he is thought of by many.

"We've lowered our expectations," she said. "We didn't say, 'Well, this man has been married three times. How could he possibly write a book on relationships? How could he be a guru? This man?' "

The 'King of Comedy' alum penned 'Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment,' in 2009. His follow-up self-help book, 'Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find, Keep and Understand a Man,' was released the next year.

Looking back on her time with the Cleveland, Ohio, native in the twelve year old video, Mary said her relationship with him was a product of losing herself and her core values.

"I lost my virtue. My mom raised me to be a virtuous woman, not perfect but virtuous in that don't lower your standards," she said. "I lowered my standards and here we are 16 years later because I didn't hold myself to those standards that my mom laid out for me."

Harvey was first married to Marcia Harvey, and are parents to twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick Harvey Jr.

In June 1996, he married Mary Shackelford, and fathered a son named Wynton. The pair divorced in November 2005.

The comedian is now married to Marjorie Bridges.