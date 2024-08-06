British politician and member of Parliament Nigel Farag said he referred to claims made by people including controversial influencer Andrew Tate regarding the Southport knife attack.

Known as the "Southport Stabbing," a harrowing mass stabbing took place on July 29, targeting children at a dance studio in Southport, Merseyside, United Kingdom. Three children were killed and 10 others sustained injuries.

Farage name-dropped influencer Andrew Tate when inquiring as to whether the alleged attacker was known to security services, per 'The Independent.'

RELATED: Pregnant Hailey Bieber Admits She's 'Not Super Close' With Her Family After Building 'Her Own' Tribe

The politician couldn't help but wonder if "the truth is being withheld" following "reports" that the alleged attacker was being monitored by security services.

"I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don't know the answer to that. I think it's a fair and legitimate question," he added. He also mentioned in his commentary that he referenced posts from "prominent folks with a big following" — including Andrew Tate.

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage says he was misled by Andrew Tate and 'other folk with big followings' into incorrectly suggesting that the man charged with the Southport killings 'was known to security services' pic.twitter.com/t5Mx9SEERv — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 6, 2024

"I asked a very simple question, was this person known or not," he told Tom Swarbrick at 'LBC.' "I would argue that what happened in Southport would not have been at the same magnitude had the truth been told — and told very, very quickly," he told Swarbrick, who suggested he amplified fake news.

Tate — who was recently released from house arrest following a successful appeal at a court in Romania — claimed the attacker was an "illegal immigrant" and urged the public to "wake up," per 'The Independent.'

RELATED: Billy Mays Honored With OxiClean At His Gravestone 15 Years After His Death

🚨🇬🇧 Breaking:- Southport, UK



Protests have turned into violent riots in Southport following the stabbing of a dozen plus children with the deaths.



A Police van is set ablaze & crowds ade spiralling quickly out of control.



People have had enough - the whole Country is ready… pic.twitter.com/l5zw9R71EI — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 30, 2024

"While people always spread incorrect information in the wake of a tragic event, there is clear and (sic) attempt to exploit the tragic incident by right wing influencers and grifters — pushing an anti-immigrant and xenophobic agenda despite there being no evidence," disinformation researcher professor Marc Owen Jones stated.

Video footage was posted onTwitter, now X, showing protests following the stabbings had turned violent, resulting in police cars set on fire and crowds in an uproar. One user who goes by Concerned Citizen claimed "the whole country is ready to erupt."

Andrew Tate is known for his displays of wealth and "alpha male" focused discourse across social media. The 37-year-old faces criminal accusations involving sexual misconduct and has been battling charges from Romanian prosecutors which include human trafficking.