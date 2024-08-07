A dinner outing turned into a trip to the police station for one BTS singer.

Suga, one of the members of K-pop boy band BTS, was taken home by police after having his license revoked for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. In a statement about the incident, Suga apologized and said he was unaware that riding the scooter after drinking violated South Korean traffic laws.

"While I was parking my electric kickboard at the front gate of my house, I fell over by myself," the 31-year-old wrote in a message to fans. "And as a result of the breathalyzer test conducted by a police officer nearby, my license was revoked and a fine was imposed. No one was harmed or any facilities were damaged in the process, but this is my responsibility and I have no excuses, so I bow my head and apologize to everyone."

His account matches that of a traffic officer in Seoul's Yongsan district where the incident reportedly took place, according to the 'New York Times.'

The South Korean group's label Big Hit Music mentioned in a separate statement that Suga's journey was only 500 meters or one-third of a mile and he was at least wearing a helmet. However, to have his license revoked, his blood alcohol content must have been 0.08 percent or higher.

"I thought it was a short distance and didn't realize that you can't ride an electric scooter while intoxicated, so I violated the road traffic laws," Suga, real name Ming Yoon-gi, explained.

He added: "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid this from happening again."

Big Hit also released a statement expressing their "sincere apology for the incident involving BTS member Suga and his electric kickboard accident. We apologize for the disappointment caused by the artist's inappropriate behavior."

The artist has been fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service agent in South Korea since last year. He has mostly managed to stay out of the public eye during this time.

"As a social service agent during his military service, he is prepared to accept any disciplinary actions from his place of work for causing a social disturbance," Big Hit added. "We will take greater care to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future."