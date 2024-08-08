While the Olympians are elite in their respective fields, their accommodations are reportedly decidedly less so.

Since the onset of the games July 26, alleged poor living conditions in the Olympic Village have dominated headlines; from lack of air conditioning and uncomfortable cardboard beds.

Now, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has shared another insight: worms have been found in the food.

According to 'Complex,' the swimmer shared that worms have allegedly been found in fish served to athletes. The Great Britain swim team member shared, "I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It's just not good enough."

A representative from the Paris Olympics told the outlet, "There is no information that's been able to provide validity to this sensationalist claim. Further, Team GB has confirmed that no such reports have been made to their staff. There was never any question of placing the vegetarian objectives of Paris 2024's Food Vision on the athletes."

The statement went on to attest that their "priority is to meet the needs of athletes from around the world to enable them to compete at their best. The 550 dishes on offer in the Dining Hall were developed together with the National Olympic Committees (NOC) and the IOC over a period of more than a year."

The Great Britain swimmer pointed out that the quality of the food is not simply a preference, but a necessity that fuels the very competition that gathers them all together.

"The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes," he told 'Britain's iNews.' "I want meat, I need meat to perform and that's what I eat at home, so why should I change?"

Peaty is one among many athletes who have been significantly disappointed by the accommodations in the Olympic Village.

Olympic Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon's photo of him sleeping outside in France went viral.

He told 'Fox News' that, "There is no air conditioning in the village, it's hot, the food is bad. Many athletes move for this reason. It's not an alibi or an excuse, it's the reality of what perhaps not everybody knows."