Streaming sensation Kai Cenat said he received calls from the Secret Service, supposedly due to an interest from Kamala Harris' campaign to work with him.

However, sources say this isn't the case.

During a livestream, Cenat expressed his frustration with the political scene and the Secret Service's purported interference. Contrary to his claims, no one from Harris' campaign has contacted him or his representatives, according to information provided to 'TMZ.'

Harris' campaign reportedly confirmed they have not discussed Cenat, 22, interviewing Harris at all.

During his live stream, Cenat claimed to have received 5 calls from the Secret Service and mentioned that an old female friend was urging him to connect with Harris' campaign. The streamer made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in engaging with political matters.

As for why the Secret Service might be reaching out to him, it appears Cenat's team has been in touch with a third-party group that has loose connections to the DNC's convention staff.

There are rumors about him possibly participating in some capacity at the Democratic convention in Chicago later this month, but details are still unclear.

Additionally, discussions with the New York native reportedly began before President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, and up until now, there has been no involvement from Kamala Harris' campaign in those discussions.

This development follows Cenat and Harris supporters urging for a collaboration after Donald Trump was interviewed by another well-known streamer Adin Ross.