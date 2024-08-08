Social media is in an uproar after the CEO of Rumble claimed Dunkin' Donuts refused to partner with their platform due to its conservative culture.

Online right-wing users are calling for a Bud Light-style boycott against the chain, with users claiming "millions of people across the country" are set to drop the company. Dunkin' reportedly declined to advertise on Rumble claiming "the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing."

Chris Pavloski took a major step forward in the movement, as the executive on X claimed that he approached the chain and its parent company, Inspire Brands, to consider a partnership due to their audience's "over indexes with coffee consumption."

The Rumble boss shared a screenshot of the company's response which later prompted the #boycottdunkindonuts hashtag. "To be honest, [redacted] I would be opposed to showing up on the current version of the platform—the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand suitability standpoint today," it stated, per 'The Daily Mail.'

"We are open to continuing discussion as the site evolves!" they said, seemingly softening the blow. "I am sorry to share that because I want to help," they concluded. By then, the damage was done.

Fans online are now citing the viral phrase "Go woke, go broke" — stemming from the previous Bud Light boycott in 2023.

That year, Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, was sent beers from the brand when she posted with them online dressed as Holly Golightly from 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961.) One can had her picture on it, which ensued massive backlash.

Bud Light, the world's largest brewer, reportedly lost nearly $1.4 billion in sales following the controversial — and very brief — partnership with the popular social media personality.

"Hey Dunkin Donuts I could buy a new Jeep tomorrow with what I've spent on your coffee over 20 years. Now I will #Boycottdunkindonuts," one user responded on X. "Guess @Dunkindonuts is looking for their Bud Light moment. Happy to oblige," another wrote.

According to 'Sportskeeda,' the CEO maintains that he did not give into the demand.

"No, we do not discriminate," he said. "All cultures are welcome on 'Rumble.' "