Jennifer Garner appears to be head over heels in love with longtime boyfriend John Miller, following a steamy public display of affection that has reignited rumors of a secret engagement and shut down speculation of a romantic reconciliation with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The "Alias" and "13 Going on 30" actress was photographed in a passionate embrace with Miller outside his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

The candid photos, which captured the couple kissing intensely, circulated widely over the weekend, showing the pair locked in what appeared to be a moment of youthful infatuation.

The sighting arrives amid ongoing tabloid chatter surrounding Garner's continued close relationship with Affleck, her former husband and the father of her three children.

Despite public appearances together, insiders insist their bond is strictly rooted in co-parenting and friendship.

"Ben Affleck punching the air right now," one TMZ reader quipped in a comment that quickly gained traction. Another joked, "Whewwww chile I thought that was Ben at first!!"

Others praised Garner for seemingly moving forward in her relationship. "I am really happy for her. She sets an example of how to deal with divorce, children, and exes. She is a real class act," a fan wrote.

Rumors of an engagement between Garner and Miller have persisted since October 2024, when the actress was seen wearing a gold ring with a turquoise-like stone on her left ring finger while driving.

When she noticed paparazzi nearby, she smiled, fueling speculation that a wedding may be on the horizon.

Though the couple has not publicly confirmed any plans to marry, a source told Life & Style in February that they've "considered themselves informally engaged for well over a year, and everyone who needs to know has been aware of their intention to tie the knot."

The source added that a summer wedding is a real possibility, saying Miller has "proven, without a doubt, that he's willing to stand by Jen through anything."

Miller, CEO of the CaliBurger restaurant chain and an attorney, has largely remained out of the spotlight throughout their relationship, which reportedly began in 2018.

The two have weathered breakups and reconciliation while navigating the complexities of Garner's public life and her ongoing connection to Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner dropped off their daughter, Violet Affleck, at Yale.



The happy family went out for dinner near the campus, and Fin Affleck joined them to celebrate their big sister's journey to college!



@BackgridUS #backgrid #benaffleck #jennifergarner pic.twitter.com/YXH6noXDHi — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 20, 2024

Recent photos of Garner and Affleck embracing during a March outing with their children at a California paintball park prompted renewed speculation.

However, sources close to the situation say the interaction was merely a sign of their long-standing respect and co-parenting bond, rather than a romantic rekindling.

While some insiders say Miller had concerns about Garner's closeness with Affleck in the past, others believe the couple is now on more solid ground than ever.

Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Garner at a charity event for The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving to help to feed the homeless.



The duo’s three children also participated at the event, as well as Sarah Paulson https://t.co/s8goUDXQ3U



(Instagram,… pic.twitter.com/pM1P6R8gEv — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 29, 2024

"Finally. She needed to put boundaries in her relationship with Ben. Her boyfriend is one patient man," one fan wrote on social media in response to the viral photos.

As Garner's relationship with Miller appears to deepen, fans and followers are eagerly watching to see if wedding bells are on the horizon — or if the couple will continue to keep their love story largely private.