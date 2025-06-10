Kristina Belaya, a Russian model and reality television star known for her role on the dating show "Dom-2," has died at age 24 following a tragic accident in her home, according to multiple media reports.

Belaya was found unconscious in her bathroom by her boyfriend, who immediately called emergency services. She was declared dead despite being immediately taken to the hospital by the doctors.

According to a report by Mirror, preliminary police investigations revealed that Belaya slipped and fell, striking her body against the bathtub with such force that part of it broke upon impact.

Authorities reported that she suffered significant head trauma and multiple bruises, but noted there were "no signs of foul play or resistance."

"We found significant head injuries and extensive bruising, but no indication of a struggle.

The investigation is ongoing," a local police representative told reporters.

Belaya rose to prominence after appearing on the Russian reality series "Dom-2."

Her bubbly personality and active social media presence — where she frequently posted about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle — earned her a growing fan base of tens of thousands.

Friends and fans of McDougall are reeling from the news of her sudden death and sharing their grief online.

"Life is so fragile. One day you're here, the next you're gone. Rest in peace, Kristina," one fan wrote. Another said, "You'll always be in our hearts."

Emma Pinachyan, a close friend of Belaya, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media: "Kristina was always joyful and full of life. She never sat still, always helping others through tough times. She was a wonderful friend — we will all miss her dearly."

As of Saturday, local authorities said the investigation remains active. A final report, including toxicology findings, is expected in the coming weeks.

Belaya's death adds to a series of recent high-profile tragedies in the entertainment industry, highlighting concerns over safety and mental health in the influencer and reality TV space.