The suspect in the planned Taylor Swift concert attack was armed with explosives in an effort to kill as many people as he could, including himself.

Swift's 3 shows in Austria on her Eras Tour were canceled after a planned terrorist attack on the venue was revealed. 'ENSTARZ' reported authorities caught two suspects outside of the venue earlier this week.

It was confirmed that they had pledged their allegiance to the notorious terrorist organization ISIS. Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruff reported to the 'BBC' that, "According to the current status of the investigation, the two suspects became radicalized via the internet."

The two men were captured outside of the concert venue performing "specific preparatory actions for a terrorist attack." The 19-year-old Austrian suspected terrorist

Now, new developments in the case have emerged. According to 'PEOPLE,' authorities confirmed the 19-year-old Austrian suspected terrorist was also planning to use knives at the event to kill concertgoers, per Omar Haijawai-Pirchner, Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence.

He shared that the teenager's "aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow."

'ABC News' reported the main suspect, from Ternitz in Austria, was found with bomb-making materials in his home. Police believe the suspects had been planning the attack since July.

There are two other suspects in the case – a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Authorities have confirmed that the two had a hand in the preparation for the alleged planned attack. The 19-year-old had allegedly approached the 15-year-old regarding ignition mechanics. The 17-year-old was an employee at the venue as of recently.

Security will be increased for future Swift, 34, concerts. While the shows have been canceled, Swifties have been getting together, trying to bond.

One of the fans, Joelle Ferri, told 'ABC News' that, "There are so many Swifties everywhere trading bracelets, wearing merch, wearing the outfits they were going to wear for the concert."

She added: "This is genuinely the most beautiful thing I have experienced, seeing everyone come together after such a horrible thing happened and everyone kept their head high and made it a good experience for everyone."