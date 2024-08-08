Chrisean Rock's latest mugshot has been making rounds online amid her recent 8-year prison sentence for drug charges.

The former reality star's mugshot was taken Wednesday as she was booked into Craig County, Oklahoma, per 'The Shade Room.'

It was previously reported that the 24-year-old was sentenced to 30 days in jail following her June arrest in California, which led to her extradition to Oklahoma in relation to charges obtained there.

Chrisean Rock — real name Chrisean Malone — is seen in the mugshot wearing a black shirt, her hair in what looks like natural twists, and a calm smile.

The 'Baddies' socialite is currently serving time for failure to have a tax stamp affixed on controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and possession of CDS with intent to distribute. Per 'Hot 97,' she is currently held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Oklahoma.

The mother of one was apprehended unexpectedly while visiting her former lover, Blueface, during his scheduled court hearing in San Fernando Valley on June 10.

"A man will be your biggest downfall. Sending prayers and love her way," a fellow Instagram user penned in the comments. "Be careful who you date. The wrong man can ruin your life," a second responded. "The internet has been so peaceful lately," a third poked, referencing their explosive behavior online that is now missing since both are behind bars.

"I thought when he went to jail, I was just going to be like, 'Alright, cool, great.' But then, I ain't going to hold you... you see how I try [to] move on and s**t," Rock explained per the media outlet.

"One thing about it is...I don't want to talk up too bad on what happened. Long story short, you know how you just fall back? He changed in two seconds," she detailed regarding her chaotic connection with the 'Thotiana' rapper.

Documents obtained by 'XXL' detailed that each one of her charges comes with a 4-year sentence; possessing marijuana or CDS with intent to distribute is a felony with the minimum sentence being two years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine, per the media outlet.