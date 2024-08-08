Yung Miami opened up emotionally as she discussed her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new episode of 'Caresha Please.'

During the conversation, guest hosted by her friend Saucy Santana, Yung Miami said she "wants to be able to answer all the questions that people may have."

"I'm ready to answer everything, tell my story, tell my truth, tell my feelings and tell what I've been going through," the City Girls rapper confessed.

In the trailer for the new season, Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, can be seen breaking down while talking about her relationship with Diddy.

Saucy Santana, 30, questioned Yung Miami directly about why she remained silent on the disgraced producer's allegations and legal issues, as well as her experiences in their relationship.

At one point, Saucy Santana, born Rashad Spain, told the "Act Up" emcee, "I don't really feel like you addressed everything."

The 30-year-old had been under intense public scrutiny due to Diddy's recent controversies, which include a federal criminal investigation, house raids by Homeland Security, and several civil lawsuits alleging physical and sexual abuse.

Regarding the future of 'Caresha Please,' the show will continue to air on REVOLT, the media platform previously owned by the 54-year-old hip-hop legend.

"He [Diddy] has no involvement and no connection to REVOLT today," a representative for the network said in a statement, per 'USA Today.' "He stepped down as chairman in November and no longer has any form of ownership in the company. Today, the largest shareholder block of REVOLT are its employees."

Detavio Samuels, the CEO of REVOLT, expressed excitement about the show's return.

"I'm thrilled to announce the return of the No. 1 show for the culture, 'Caresha Please,' to the No. 1 media platform for the culture, REVOLT," he said, according to 'PEOPLE.' "Caresha is a singular and unique voice that has taken the world by storm, and we expect nothing less as she makes her triumphant return."

When discussing her choice to stay with REVOLT, Yung Miami explained how she "felt like this was something Revolt had to go through as well."

"I considered [leaving] it, but at the end of the day, it's a Black-owned media company and I built a relationship with them and it just felt comfortable and I just felt safe," she added.

Season 2 of 'Caresha Please' will premiere on August 8 at 8p.m. EST on REVOLT's app and YouTube channel.