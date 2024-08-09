Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon "is putting her foot down" over the actor and Angelina Jolie's almost decade-long divorce dispute, a new report has claimed.

Nearly two years have passed since de Ramon and Pitt began dating, but throughout that time, the "Bullet Train" star and Jolie's divorce saga has continued to drag on, seemingly with no end in sight.

An unnamed insider claimed to In Touch Weekly that de Ramon now wants to meet with Jolie and play mediator for the exes in the hope that an agreement can finally be reached. Enstarz could not independently verify this information.

"Ines is so sick and tired of hearing Brad complaining about Angelina and being stuck in this ugly divorce loop," the source claimed. "Sure, he's officially divorced, but he's just as entangled with Angelina as ever."

According to the insider, Pitt's girlfriend reportedly "doesn't feel" that she and the Oscar winner can "start their own life together" until he settles his divorce battle with Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and a decade together.

The two stars were declared legally single in 2019, but they continue to battle over the custody of their children, finances and a French winery they previously jointly owned.

Jolie has since accused the "Babylon" star of domestic abuse -- allegations that Pitt has denied.

De Ramon reportedly plans to listen to Jolie's demands and help "convince Brad to give her what she wants to end this war," the source claimed.

In Touch's source claimed the jewelry designer is an admirer of Jolie's work and hopes to "appeal to the better side" of the actress.

"Brad is very much in love with Ines. He wants to make her happy, and she's prepared to use that to help push this settlement along," the insider told the outlet of Pitt potentially ending his lawsuit against Jolie over the winery.

The source added, "She also wants to make sure Angelina knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she's got no motives other than to see everyone get along and be happy."

Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in their wine business Château Miraval to a third party.

He said that the move violated their previous agreement that neither of them would sell their shares unless the other person approved.

Amid the exes' dispute, several of Pitt and Jolie's six children have publicly denounced his last name.

Their daughter Shiloh, 18, filed to legally remove Pitt from her last name, while Zahara, 19, and Vivienne, 16, recently dropped their estranged father's surname while introducing themselves.

Pitt and Jolie also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox.

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider "close to Pitt" told People that the A-list star's relationship with de Ramon is going strong.

"Things have been amazing since they moved in together," the source claimed. "It's more of a serious relationship than just dating."

"Brad loves so many things about her," the insider continued. "She's great for him."