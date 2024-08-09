Professional wrestler, known as the "Prince of Darkness," Kevin Sullivan has died.

He was 74.

According to 'TMZ,' the wrestler died on Friday morning.

Sullivan was known not only for his own merits but for being one of the chief rivals of Hulk Hogan throughout the 1990s. He brought entertainment and athleticism to fans everywhere.

The 'WWE' was the first to announce the wrestling star's death.

"WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74," they said in a statement. "A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries."

WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin's family, friends and fans. https://t.co/JcJme4lI6v pic.twitter.com/PHwEnCWgrR — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024

"As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring's most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors," the statement added. "He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world. The one time 'Taskmaster' also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW."

Upon the announcement of the Boston native's death, fans of the athlete took to social media to remember him. One fan posted, "Your influence on the sport will be felt forever."

Another posted, "RIP Kevin Sullivan. Truly one of my favorites when he talks about pro wrestling, his love for this business we all love was through the roof. The wrestling world truly lost a great."

According to 'Cageside Seats,' Sullivan had been dealing with health problems in recent months stemming from a May accident. A GoFundMe page was created for his medical expenses, which met its asking goal thanks to the wrestling community and donations from fellow wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho.

"While in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis," Nicole Sullivan, the wrestler's daughter wrote. "This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.

She added: "Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence."