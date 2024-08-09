It seems that 90s actress Maia Campbell is cautiously re-entering the Hollywood scene.

Campbell gained fame for her roles in popular films and TV shows like 'Poetic Justice,' UPN's 'In the House, 'and 'Seventeen Again.' She also appeared in Tyrese's music video for "Sweet Lady" in 1998.

Her acting career was disrupted by her battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

Fans were thrilled to see Campbell, 47, reappear on social media after a four-year break when she commented on ex-Destiny's Child singer LeToya Luckett Houston wedding post.

Campbell, who has openly struggled with her mental health and addiction, posted "Congratulations" with two red heart emojis on Luckett's posts. Fans quickly responded with messages of support, writing, "Pray you're doing well mama...Love and light to you," and "We miss you, praying you are well."

LL Cool J, Campbell's former co-star from 'In the House,' had reportedly made significant efforts to help her after the show ended in 1998. The rapper, real name James Todd Smith, who saw troubling videos of Campbell being exploited by drug dealers, reached out both publicly and privately to offer support.

Despite his attempts, Campbell declined his offer for help in 2017, suggesting instead that he should organize a benefit concert for mental health.

Campbell had not updated her Instagram since 2020, but her comment on Luckett's post led to a discussion on Lipstick Alley, where many expressed concern and hope for her well-being and sobriety.

"I hope she doing well and getting the help she needs because we did not hear from her since the pandemic," one fan commented.

Another added, "I believe she's doing better. Her daughter posted some photos of her going on mommy+daughter dates together on her instagram. Maia looked great and I'm glad they're healing their relationship."

Campbell has a daughter, Elizabeth Elisha, with her former husband, Elias Gutierrez. According to 'Heavy,' Campbell lost custody of her daughter one year after her birth in 2000, due to her refusal to undergo treatment for her bipolar disorder.

Elizabeth posted a picture of herself with her mother on Instagram in June, but has since removed all photos of them from her page. Many followers still comment on her posts, remarking that she resembles her mother. Some even speculated that Campbell might be planning a return to acting.

In 2012, Campbell appeared on OWN's series, 'Iyanla: Fix My Life.' Campbell told inspirational teacher and speaker Iyanla Vanzant how she was arrested for petty theft and sent to jail in 2012.

The actress claimed her stepfather, Ellis Gordon Jr., demanded that she be moved to a mandatory mental health facility where she spent nearly 2 years there before voluntarily moving to a residential treatment center.

"As a family, we have been struggling with Maia in her illness for quite some time," Gordon said in a statement to 'Essence.' "We continue to hold fast to our faith and hope that some day she will realize that healing will begin when she decides to reach out and accept the help and treatment that have been offered to her."