The Kelce family is taking up for Taylor Swift.

Ed Kelce, the father of Travis and Jason Kelce, is showing his support for the pop star, clapping back at Kanye West.

According to 'US Weekly,' West reportedly dissed Swift on 'Vultures 2.'

"I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," he rapped.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Predicted To Dump Taylor Swift As He Seeks $100 Million Podcast Deal

Ed Kelce took aim at the Chicago rapper on Facebook. On Thursday, he shared a 'Daily Mail' article which discussed the lyrics by West with the caption: "Mental illness on full display."

Travis, 34, nor Swift have yet to make public remarks regarding the new song. However, during her concert on August 3rd, many fans believe she may have made a subtle nod to the controversial lyrics.

While she was singing her 'Red' set of the show, the 34-year-old wore a shirt that said, "I Bet You Think About Me." Many believe the text was a silent recognition of West's new song.

One Swifties wrote on Twitter: Se's so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name-dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian."

RELATED: Watch The Exact Moment Surprised Taylor Swift Sees Travis Kelce At Her Dublin Concert

Swift has not been lacking in her comebacks to West or his ex-wife and Kim Kardashian. On her most recent album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Swift included a song titled, 'thanK you aIMee.' The letters capitalized in the title spell out "Kim," leading many to speculate the song was about the SKIMS founder.

In an interview with 'US' in April, it was shared that "Taylor has moved on and is not looking back. The song is her final word."