Nick Cannon thinks "We Belong Together" when it comes to his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In an interview with 'E! News,' Cannon was asked about whether he'd ever go back to his ex-love, vocal diva Mariah Carey, and the answer was a resounding and unapologetic "Yes." He added that he'd "be stupid" to deny another chance with the super star.

The host started by asking about the pair's co-parenting skills before pivoting into the possibility of rekindling their relationship. Romantic as it sounds — according to him, Mimi simply isn't interested.

"I heard you say you would get back with Mariah once...would you?" the host asked.

"Yes... absolutely," Cannon, 43, quickly responded. "It would be stupid if I didn't." E! host Courtney Bee chimed in, casually weaving in the lyrics to Carey's hit song, "Always Be My Baby" (1995).

"Yeah, we belong together," the 'Wild N' Out' host admitted.

"What would it take, then? What would that take?" the host inquired. The father of 12 doubled-down, "She don't want me," prompting everyone around the table to break out into laughter.

Cannon also discussed all the children he's fathered since they've separated, joking that he's had a whole baseball team.

In addition to the twins Moroccan and Monroe he shares with Carey, 55, he is also the father of Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, daughter Powerful Queen, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, son Legendary Love, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in 2021 due to brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born on Dec. 14, 2022, per 'PEOPLE.'

"Everyday I just wake up excited as a father," the 'Drumline' actor told the media outlet back in 2022. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

Cannon, 43, and Carey tied the knot just six-weeks after dating in April 2008 in the Bahamas. It was April 2011 when the two welcomed twins before calling it splits in 2014 after six years of marriage.