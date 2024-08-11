Steve Harvey has been called out by Bernie Mac fans for allegedly shedding "crocodile tears" amid the 16th anniversary of the late comedian's death.

As Mac's fans remembered him on his death anniversary Friday, a 2016 video of Harvey getting emotional and choking back tears several times over his "Original Kings of Comedy" co-star resurfaced.

In the video, which came from a special episode of "The Steve Harvey Show," the "Family Feud" host could be seen getting teary-eyed and clenching his fist in front of his mouth as he listened to Mac's wife Rhonda McCullough speak about her late husband.

At one point, Harvey bowed his head, used one hand to hide his eyes from the camera and wiped away tears before revealing that Nov. 14 was being declared Bernie Mac Day in Chicago.

However, fans of Mac, who died unexpectedly from complications due to pneumonia at age 50 on Aug. 9, 2008, have now speculated that Harvey's tears were "fake" following comedian Katt Williams' claims about the two men's friendship earlier this year.

During his viral "Club Shay Shay" interview in January, Williams accused Harvey of publicly dissing Mac and trying to steal his "Ocean's Eleven" role.

Fans who rewatched the video of Harvey crying after Williams' claims said they now view the game show host's emotional reaction in a different light.

In the comments section of the YouTube video, one fan wrote that the 2016 clip "hits different when Katt said what he said."

"Steve was fake crying crocodile tears. He hated on Bernie and was secretly happy he was gone. Shame on you Steve and all the fake frenemies of the world," another commenter alleged.

"Every time Steve cries over Bernie's memory, it's pure GUILT of his despicable [two-faced] treatment of Bernie," a third person claimed.

"If the stories are true, I hope Steve changed and apologized to Bernie Mac before he passed. That would hurt if his tears were not genuine," another comment read.

"I watch this now and can't help [but] wonder if this is tears of a man mourning his 'friend' or of someone knowing the jealousy and underhanded things he had done to a genuinely amazing human being," someone else commented.

However, some came to Harvey's defense, pointing out that fans don't have the complete picture when it comes to his relationship with Mac before his passing.

"Y'all give Steve such a hard time but that man [loves] Bernie," one person commented. "Sometimes, in a competitive sport [like] comedy, [people] cross that line but no doubt they love each other."

Another suggested, "The media just exaggerate issues with these artists. Steve and Bernie's beef wasn't all that, but Black media enjoy beef, it's a way to get views and money. [T]hat's why we as Black folks are [where] we are."

Meanwhile, the 2016 "Steve Harvey Show" episode was not the only time the TV personality honored Mac.

A day after Mac's death anniversary in 2018, Harvey took to Instagram to post a photo of him, the late actor and their "Original Kings of Comedy" co-stars D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer and pen a heartfelt message honoring the comedy legend.

"THE LATE GREAT BERNIE MAC.... his contribution to us, his brothers. The KINGS OF COMEDY can't even be put into words or measured..." Harvey wrote.

"My man always. The great Bernie Mac!!!" he concluded his caption.