Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves' duet at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco is going viral for the wrong reasons.

On Saturday night, Carpenter brought Musgraves on stage during her headlining set at the music festival to perform a cover of Nancy Sinatra's hit song "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'."

In a video shared via X, formerly Twitter, Carpenter could be seen sporting a sparkling gray dress and matching boots as she played the tambourine and sang with the country singer.

Musgraves, for her part, flaunted her toned figure in a skintight light blue mini dress, which she paired with heels.

Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves performing “These Boots Are Made for Walkin' ” By Nancy Sinatra#OutsideLands pic.twitter.com/J8AXgHveGO — Sabrina Times (@SabrinaTimes) August 11, 2024

But while fans gushed over the two singers' looks, a number of users on X were not impressed with what they described as Musgraves' off-key singing and lackluster performance during the duet.

"That sounds horrible," one person commented on the video.

Another claimed, "Sabrina kinda ate Kacey up in this performance."

"Kacey Musgraves' vocals are flatter than the prairie countryside," a third comment read.

"Kacey cannot sing at all," another declared, while a fifth person asked, "Is that [what] Kacey sounds like live? [crying emoji]"

"I love these two both but Kacey's performance was like she was suddenly woken up from a deep nap 30 seconds before stage time [and] she forgot her boots!" a different user commented.

But many others came to Musgraves' defense, with some pointing out that the song was not suitable for her "range."

"This is some weird fluke. She is usually stellar live," one fan explained.

"I've seen her live and I was shook," another fan tweeted. "She usually has SO much stage presence and great vocals, something is off with her in this."

Outside Lands marked Carpenter's first time headlining a music festival.

In addition to her duet with Musgraves, the rising pop star performed her hit single "Espresso," songs from her 2022 album "Emails I Can't Send" and gave audience members at Golden Gate Park a taste of her unreleased song "Slim Pickins."

Carpenter replaced Tyler, the Creator, as the festival's headliner after he dropped out in June due to personal reasons.

The Outside Lands Music Festival also featured sets by Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones and The Killers, among others.