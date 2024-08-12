He's Back: Trump Returns to X ahead of Elon Musk interview. Here's what X users think
Former president Donald Trump made his first post on X Monday after he was banned for two years following the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.
While he did use the platform once in August 2023 to post his mugshot with a few words about election interference, he's mainly stuck to using Truth Social.
The post from Trump comes ahead of an exclusive interview he has planned with X owner, Elon Musk, later Monday night. The video post quickly sent "TRUMP IS BACK" to X's number one trending topic. In less than two hours his post has already gained nearly 6 million views, 23 thousand comments, and over 150 thousand likes.
This also comes after his social media platform Truth Social reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter, with nearly half of the loss coming from legal costs associated with its Digital World Acquisition Corp. merger. Its revenue also fell to $837,000 from $1.9 million in a year.
Here's what people are saying about his return to the platform – reactions are mixed: