Former president Donald Trump made his first post on X Monday after he was banned for two years following the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

While he did use the platform once in August 2023 to post his mugshot with a few words about election interference, he's mainly stuck to using Truth Social.

The post from Trump comes ahead of an exclusive interview he has planned with X owner, Elon Musk, later Monday night. The video post quickly sent "TRUMP IS BACK" to X's number one trending topic. In less than two hours his post has already gained nearly 6 million views, 23 thousand comments, and over 150 thousand likes.

This also comes after his social media platform Truth Social reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter, with nearly half of the loss coming from legal costs associated with its Digital World Acquisition Corp. merger. Its revenue also fell to $837,000 from $1.9 million in a year.

Here's what people are saying about his return to the platform – reactions are mixed:

Trump is back on Twitter because she's beating him on social media crowd size too. He can't get those numbers on his shitty little copycat app. He needs Elon's bots. He needs people outside of maga to inflate his engagement, an obvious indication that he doesn't have the votes. — Miss Laurie Lehner (@AndTheBandAides) August 12, 2024

GIMME A HELL YEAH!!!🔥🔥🔥



Trump is back on X and already gained 1 MILLION followers in less than 20 minutes!!!👇🏻😎🇺🇸 https://t.co/P3D6tq2CvL — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 12, 2024

Trump is back on Twitter, so does that mean Truth Social is another failure of a business for him? — Truther Dare (@truther_dare) August 12, 2024

The biggest comeback tweet in the history of Twitter (X). The real OG is back, Donald Trump just dropped this video🔥 pic.twitter.com/AJl92CIv5i — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 12, 2024

Trump is back because he knows Truth Social is completely worthless. — Dr. Temper Tantrum, PVT (@DrTemperTantrum) August 12, 2024

Trump is back on 𝕏 🥶 pic.twitter.com/iYciz17tpg — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) August 12, 2024

The Trump is back on Twitter. Now that it's back it's time to make good use of "community notes" for every lie he posts. We might even expose Elon too if no community notes are applied.



He's back

The thing is back#DementiaDon #TrumpMeltdown #TrumpIsDone — Frey (@freyathais) August 12, 2024