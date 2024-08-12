Rapper Cardi B drew attention when she declared on X Space that she would "rob men again."

"Why do y'all keep writing, 'Cardi drugged, whatever, robbed men,' other crap. So what? I'll do it again... I don't feel bad. I don't feel bad for no [one]. I'll do it — again. And y'all think y'all gagging. I talk about that ... on my album too," she ranted during a 2019 audio clip, per 'Hot New Hip Hop,' that has since resurfaced.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, added that she didn't "feel bad" about her past actions and may even reference them in her "album."

She responded to the original poster of the clip, that has now gone viral, calling him a "scary dweeb."

"...If I was to rob a man you would be the first one," the Grammy Award winner wrote, in part.

Following these controversial statements, online reactions have varied, with many users expressing shock.

Cardi B says she would rob men again and says she doesn't feel bad 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5jEMZpjzxL — 212 (@212mediaTV) August 8, 2024

Many others echoed similar sentiments, calling the Bronx native "disgusting" and criticizing her fans for enabling her behavior. Calls for the rapper's cancellation also surfaced.

"This is what happens when we coddle these celebrities for too long. Y'all condone everything to a fault. She doesn't even think she did anything wrong," one person remarked.

"She'll get a slap on her wrist and they'll forget about this," another commenter stated. "We need to cancel her," urged another individual.

In March 2019, a video emerged online in which Cardi B admitted to drugging and robbing men during her time as a stripper. In the clip, she explained that her actions were driven by a need to "survive" and that nothing was "handed" to her, suggesting that her rise to success in music was hard-earned.

The 31-year-old faced significant backlash online and subsequently apologized for the comments, asserting that they were from over three years ago.

"All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family, and my future," she said on Twitter in a statement. "I talked about things I had to do in my past, right or wrong, that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world, with a perfect past. I always speak my truth."

The "WAP" rapper is currently pregnant with her third baby. Her pregnancy post came one day before it was announced she was divorcing her husband of 7 years, Offset.