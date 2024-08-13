It's fun in the sun time for the Rihanna-A$AP Rocky family.

From her incredible music career to her beauty product line to being named a Barbados National Hero, Rihanna really can do it all. Sometimes, doing it all means relaxing by the beach with family, making memories that children will remember for a lifetime.

According to 'TMZ,' the two are soaking up the summer sun with their children, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, in Barbados.

Back in April of this year, Rihanna, 36, expressed that she strives to dress her sons to match their father.

In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight,' she revealed that "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack — their dad.' "

The "Umbrella" singer's successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, recently launched a haircare line. After giving birth to RZA last August, she experienced postpartum hair loss.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," she wrote in June on Instagram. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need."